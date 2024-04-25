Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WNEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western New England Bancorp

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.