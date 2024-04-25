WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.100-16.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. WEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.10-16.60 EPS.
WEX Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $16.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.46. 161,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
