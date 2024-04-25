USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

USCB Financial has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

USCB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 2,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.35. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other USCB Financial news, Director Howard Feinglass acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,017,680.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard Feinglass purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017,680.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $44,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,559.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $196,184 in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

