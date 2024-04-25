Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 343 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.85. 111,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

