American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Decreased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

