South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 21,300 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

