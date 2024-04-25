Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 264 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $746.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $761.32 and a 200 day moving average of $706.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.63.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

