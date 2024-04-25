Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.64% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFAR opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

