MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Buys 710 Shares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) Director Charles C. Brockett bought 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MainStreet Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

