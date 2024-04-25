Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,218,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,767.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,906 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Vistra Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $75.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

