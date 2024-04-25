New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,669 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $38,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.0 %

DAR stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.