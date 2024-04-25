Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 301 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 182,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

