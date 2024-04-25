NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.60

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 173517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
NextNav Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.40.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
