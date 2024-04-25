NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.60

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 173517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.40.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,531.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,115,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,805.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $37,122.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,531.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 583,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,160 and sold 76,002 shares valued at $321,398. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

