Cronos Price Up 3.6% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $3.35 billion and $19.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00055073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

