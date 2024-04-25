The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 153.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RMR opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $728.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

About The RMR Group



The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

