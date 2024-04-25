Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $380,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLAB opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

