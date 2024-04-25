First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

