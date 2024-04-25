New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 36,626 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Realty Income worth $37,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,204,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,974,000 after purchasing an additional 219,326 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

