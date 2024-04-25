Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Metrics Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
