Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Cut by Analyst

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,754 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

