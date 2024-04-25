Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $239.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.90 million.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NX stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

