Adrian Haigh Sells 22,223 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrian Haigh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $207,553.48.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $220,220.02.

On Monday, April 15th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $228,886.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ FENC opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FENC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

