Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $206.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $181.86 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

