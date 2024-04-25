Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Head-To-Head Review

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeries Technology and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

This table compares Aeries Technology and Montrose Environmental Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $67.88 million 0.49 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $624.21 million 2.03 -$30.86 million ($1.58) -26.20

Aeries Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology N/A N/A -18.17% Montrose Environmental Group -4.94% -5.64% -2.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Aeries Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Orem, Utah.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

