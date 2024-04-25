Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Set at C$29.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

TSE:MFI opened at C$24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.80.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.9354965 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.