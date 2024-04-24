Bfsg LLC Buys 4,555 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,485,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,682. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

