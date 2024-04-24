Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 30.4% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 30.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.56. 6,096,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 657% from the average session volume of 805,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
