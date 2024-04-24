MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) versus MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Head to Head Analysis

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 6.82% 39.07% 6.25% MOGU N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MercadoLibre and MOGU’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $14.47 billion 4.80 $987.00 million $19.54 70.11 MOGU $33.79 million 0.43 -$25.92 million N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MercadoLibre and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92 MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $1,790.36, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than MOGU.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats MOGU on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About MOGU

(Get Free Report)

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.