Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 192 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $225,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

LOW stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,726. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

