Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,070 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26,750.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.92 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,566 shares of company stock valued at $52,649,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

