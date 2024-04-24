Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.86. 519,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

