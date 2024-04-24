Reviewing FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) & Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Railcorp and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTAI Infrastructure $320.47 million 2.35 -$121.34 million ($1.80) -4.12

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and FTAI Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pioneer Railcorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTAI Infrastructure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Railcorp and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A FTAI Infrastructure -48.71% -32.27% -6.47%

About Pioneer Railcorp



PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

About FTAI Infrastructure



FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

