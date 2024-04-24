DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidbank in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Avidbank Price Performance

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.