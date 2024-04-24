BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up to $280.13

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $280.13, but opened at $294.25. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $291.85, with a volume of 325,157 shares traded.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20 and a beta of 4.82.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

