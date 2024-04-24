Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.15. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 2,353,803 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,312,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,010,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 184,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 604,618 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

