Polaris (NYSE:PII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY24 guidance to $7.79-$8.24 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS.

Polaris Trading Down 2.0 %

PII traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.73. 413,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,115. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.