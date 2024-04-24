GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 390,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 335,021 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 231,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 123,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. 149,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

