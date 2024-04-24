SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $999.94 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $999.94 million and $124.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,817.55 or 0.99995689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011717 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00101263 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.02745501 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $103,867,441.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

