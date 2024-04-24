Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.92 billion and approximately $1.29 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,576,263,447 coins and its circulating supply is 87,576,196,684 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,580,975,793.93286 with 87,580,967,414.94554 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11340168 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,644,855.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

