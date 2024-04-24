Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 165 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,165. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

