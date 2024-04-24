The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 3,000 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 81,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

