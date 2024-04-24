Rob Wood Sells 43,715 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.64), for a total value of £164,368.40 ($203,024.21).

Breedon Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LON:BREE traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 364.50 ($4.50). The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,188. Breedon Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 408 ($5.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.22. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,225.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.43) to GBX 460 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

