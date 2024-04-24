Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AGR remained flat at $36.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 85,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,323. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
