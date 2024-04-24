Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

