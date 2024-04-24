Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Vicor Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 132,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $98.38.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

