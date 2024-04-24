ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Tops $0.0182 on Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,267,903 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
