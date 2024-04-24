NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0185 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,132.78 or 1.00011851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011605 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00103275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

