Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,312 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $1,852,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.60. 166,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.