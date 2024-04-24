SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 87,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

