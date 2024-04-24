Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 429,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,277. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

